The 2022 Engaged Scholarship Symposium brings together Texas Tech faculty, staff, students, and community partners to explore the theory and practice of outreach and engaged scholarship in higher education. Concurrent sessions will highlight programs, projects, and activities from various disciplines that are designed to help a diverse set of local, regional, and global communities while enhancing students' academic experiences, promoting research and creative activity, and/or advancing faculty scholarship.

The Engaged Scholarship Symposium will include a keynote luncheon featuring Dr. Nancy Trevino, Director of the Texas Tech Mental Health Initiative, and the winners of the 2022 President's Engaged Scholarship Awards program.

Please click HERE to view the detailed agenda and register for the 2022 Engaged Scholarship Symposium.

2022 Engaged Scholarship Symposium is a part of the TTU Discoveries to Impact Week (March 28th - April 1st), more information on the events and registration can be found HERE



