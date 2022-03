"Fill the Pantry" Food Drive - March 21st - 25th

HELP OUT OUR RED RAIDER COMMUNITY! WHERE TO DONATE FOOD ITEMS: MONDAY-THURSDAY, MARCH 21ST -24TH BIOLOGY BUILDING LECTURE HALL (LH100) PSYCHOLOGICAL SCIENCES BLDG (MAIN OFFICE: 117) CLASSICAL & MODERN LANGUAGES &LITERATURES BLDG (ROOM 207) HOLDEN HALL (POLITICAL SCIENCE MAIN OFFICE: 113) HOLDEN HALL (SOCIOLOGY, ANTHROPOLOGY & SOCIAL WORK RM 158) MATH & STATISTICS (OUTSIDE ROOMS 107 & 106) WIND ENERGY INSTITUTE FRIDAY MARCH 25TH S.U.B. NORTH PLAZA: 11 AM- 1PM

SUGGESTIONS FOR SHELF-STABLE FOOD DONATIONS: -PROTEIN BARS/ GRANOLA BARS -PASTA (+ GLUTEN FREE) -CHIPS/ VEGGIE STRAWS -MAC & CHEESE (+ GLUTEN FREE) -CANNED ITEMS: TOMATO SAUCE, VEGETABLES, FRUIT -OATMEAL (+ GLUTEN FREE) -PEANUT BUTTER (+ LOW SUGAR) -JELLY (STRAWBERRY, GRAPE, + LOW SUGAR) -COCONUT MILK -RICE KRISPY TREATS

FOR QUESTIONS, PLEASE CONTACT Amelia.Talley@ttu.edu OR FOODPANTRY@TTU.EDU Website: www.depts.ttu.edu/dos/foodpantry.php

Posted:

3/9/2022



Originator:

Amelia Littlefield



Email:

amelia.talley@ttu.edu



Department:

Arts and Sciences



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 3/25/2022



Location:

Student Union Building - North Plaza



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental Events