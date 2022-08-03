You will be asked to complete a 45-minute, video-recorded virtual visit via Zoom, have your child wear an audio recorder in the home for a total of 16 hours, and complete some surveys online. Participating families will receive $25 Amazon Gift Cards for completing each part of the study. Families can earn up to a $100 for completing all components of the study. Children will receive a small gift as a token of appreciation.

If you are interested in participating, please complete this form and we will contact you shortly.

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_54iC6QHLY47zVMW

The study is being run by Dr. Niyantri Ravindran from the Department Human Development and Family Sciences at Texas Tech University. If you have questions, you can email





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.