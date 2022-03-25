Do you want to work for the best place on campus? Are you available this summer or next fall? Are you ready to be seen, noticed, and valued? Then attend 1 of 3 hiring info sessions so you can get an application to work for UREC. Our employees learn leadership, time-management, teamwork, and problem-solving skills while also being in the best environment campus has to offer. Tired of those boring jobs, then come check us out. Wed, March 23rd, Thur, Mar. 24th, or Fri. March 25th. Come Early, Space is Limited. Posted:

3/25/2022



Originator:

Jared McCauley



Email:

JARED.MCCAULEY@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 4:45 PM

Event Date: 3/25/2022



Location:

Student Rec Center Room 201



Categories

Rec Sports Programming

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

