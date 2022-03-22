Texas Tech Rugby is Looking for New Players!

Our Rugby Team is looking for new young players and are trying to advertise our club to anyone interested in the sport. We practice 7-9 Tuesday and Wednesday on the rugby field by the USA and on Thursday we practice at the rec turf fields by the hospital. Anyone is open to tryout and no former rugby experience is necessary to come play the sport. We also have a sister women's club for anyone interested. For More information you can find us on our social media pages, Instagram @TexasTechRfc, Facebook, @TexasTechRFC

3/10/2022



Ryan Sunderman



rysunder@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 3/22/2022



Texas Tech Rugby Field (East of the Arena)



