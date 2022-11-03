Raiders for Reproductive Rights is a student organization dedicated to spreading the mission of Planned Parenthood and fighting for reproductive justice. There are currently 2 committees you can join within the club: Volunteer Services Committee and Creative Media Committee. If interested in serving on either of those committees or simply just being a regular member, join https://groupme.com/join_group/69662268/XOLG7z5W or email Rishika.Kumar@ttu.edu.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

3/11/2022



Originator:

Rishika Kumar



Email:

Rishika.Kumar@ttu.edu



Department:

TrUE





Categories

Student Organization

