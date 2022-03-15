Dr. Weiwu Zhang will offer a graduate class in Survey Methods for Summer I, 2022 online (CRN# 36794). Students will get hands-on experience in conducting survey research as well as learning the conceptual framework of the total survey error approach.

MCOM 6364 D01: Survey Methods

Summer I, 2022, online

CRN#: 36794

Instructor: Dr. Weiwu Zhang



Looking for a graduate research methods elective that is useful for gauging public attitudes and opinions? Enroll in MCOM 6364 D01: Survey Methods, which is offered for MA and PhD students in the social sciences during Summer I, 2022. This course provides students with the conceptual framework of the total survey error approach and hands-on experience in conducting original survey research. Topics to be covered include survey design and the total survey error approach, sampling, methods of data gathering, ethics in survey research, nonresponse, questionnaire construction, survey field administration, survey data coding, analysis, and report writing.

Graduate students outside the College of Media and Communication: If you have taken a general research methods class and received a grade of B- or above, please contact Ms. Elaine Taylor at Elaine.Taylor@ttu.edu to waive the prerequisite requirement for enrolling in this course.

Contact Dr. Weiwu Zhang at weiwu.zhang@ttu.edu or (806) 834-5967 for more information.