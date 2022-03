Join us on Wednesday, March 30th to hear from our graduate advisors and renowned professors within our MBA, MSF, MSA, MSMRA and MSDS programs. Haven't you ever wondered what opportunities await with our Master's degrees? Wouldn't you like to set yourself up for success and uncapped potential within your career? This is your invite to a brighter future!

3/14/2022



kamryn Birk



kamryn.g.birk@ttu.edu



N/A



3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

3/30/2022



McCoy Atrium



