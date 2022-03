Have you been you been positively impacted by a woman on our campus? Would you like to spotlight her contributions to our community? Nominate her for Phenomenal Women of Texas Tech! The nomination deadline is March 25th. Nominees will be recognized on the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion website! Visit https://bit.ly/3IQCBLE to nominate. For Women’s HERstory Month event information, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/her-story/. Posted:

3/11/2022



Originator:

Amanda Salazar



Email:

Amanda.C.Salazar@ttu.edu



Department:

Institutional Diversity





