On Saturday, March 12th, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST, TOSM staff will install patches and upgrades and perform other maintenance as necessary to production systems. Individual Banner Enterprise applications (including, but not limited to: Appworx, Banner Admin, Registration Self-Service, Mobile, and various integrations) will be intermittently unavailable while those applications are upgraded during this maintenance window. Raiderlink will be available during this time , but various tabs and links may experience intermittent downtimes.





On Sunday, March 13th, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CDT, TOSM staff will install Oracle patches in the production Banner and ODS databases. ALL Banner Enterprise applications (including Raiderlink) and ODS reporting will be unavailable during this time .



