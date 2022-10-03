On Saturday, March 12th, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST, TOSM staff will install patches and upgrades and perform other maintenance as necessary to production systems. Individual Banner Enterprise applications (including, but not limited to: Appworx, Banner Admin, Registration Self-Service, Mobile, and various integrations) will be intermittently unavailable while those applications are upgraded during this maintenance window. Raiderlink will be available during this time, but various tabs and links may experience intermittent downtimes.
On Sunday, March 13th, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CDT, TOSM staff will install Oracle patches in the production Banner and ODS databases. ALL Banner Enterprise applications (including Raiderlink) and ODS reporting will be unavailable during this time.
If you encounter issues with these systems outside of these maintenance windows, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
.