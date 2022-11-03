Harbinger Journal of Art & Literature is renewing its call for new submissions of fiction, poetry, nonfiction, drama, and art for its 2022 edition. If you are an undergraduate writer and/or artist, please consider submitting your work for potential publication in Harbinger's 2022 Issue. The deadline to submit is April 22, 2022, and you can visit this site for submission guidelines and procedures: https://ttuharbinger.wixsite.com/harbinger/copy-of-submit. The 2022 edition will appear in the fall of 2022.



Also, Harbinger is hiring! If you are are interested in gaining editorial experience and have a passion for art and literature, please consider applying to work with the Harbinger. The journal is currently interviewing for fiction, nonfiction, drama, and art editor positions, a designer position, and assistant editors for all positions: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, drama, and art. For information and to apply, please contact Jayce McKinney at ttuharbingerjournal@gmail.com.