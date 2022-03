The USTEM Center @ Scarlet Diversity Lounge in Doak 100 is a great place for you to: study

do homework

work with a group on a class project This is a space for any student enrolled in any math, science, or engineering course. This is a space for any student enrolled in any math, science, or engineering course. in Doak 100 is a great place for you to:

Work on the white boards, use the computers, print your lab report, spread out and work on a group project.

YOU can be focused and successful in the USTEM Center.



USTEM Center @ Scarlet Diversity Lounge in Doak 100 is open M-F 7 am to 8 pm.

Questions about the Center or upper level STEM tutoring? Email maggie.j.gilchrest@ttu.edu

3/10/2022



Originator:

Maggie Gilchrest



Email:

maggie.j.gilchrest@ttu.edu



Department:

STEM Core ORDC





