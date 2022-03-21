Making Today Series 2: Scherezade García

Artist's Talk, Walks, and Printmaking Workshop

March 21 – March 23, 2022

All Events are Free and Open to the Public

Organized and presented by the TTU School of Art in collaboration with the Charles Adams Studio Project, the Making Today Series seeks to create a dynamic space rooted in the School of Art's commitment to artistic praxis and to collaboration among faculty, students, community members. Together, we strive to challenge traditional ways of knowing, to render different histories tangible, and to meet and exchange multiple and contested stories. The Spring 2022 Season of Making Today invites interdisciplinary artist Scherezade García for a public, print-based art intervention in the city of Lubbock.

Scherezade García is a painter, printmaker, and installation artist whose work often explores allegories of history, migration, collective and ancestral memory, and cultural colonization and politics. More information on García's work can be found at https://www.scherezade.net.

Artist's Talk, Scherezade García

Monday, March 21st, 4-5PM

School of Art Building, Room B01 [courtyard level] 3010 18th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79409

(Paid parking located on the 4th Floor of the Flint Avenue Garage across the street. Limited paid parking is also available in the parking lot at the south entrance to the Art Building.)

Creative Walks as Artistic Investigation

Join us for a series of community walks in which we investigate Lubbock through the eyes of local artists and writers. Each walk is designed to facilitate encounters that can be used as research for the printmaking intervention. Attend as many walks as you wish, or create your own walk! Complete details about the walks can be found at www.art.ttu.edu/MakingToday.

Printmaking Workshop with Scherezade Garcia

Wednesday, March 23rd, 4-7 PM CASP, Helen DeVitt Jones Print Studio 1106 5th Street.

Advanced registration required (space is limited): REGISTER HERE

World-renowned visiting artist Scherezade García will lead printmaking workshop participants through the linocut technique to create a double-sided postcard that will preserve a memory from their previous walk(s). García will then lead participants through the creation of a larger printed work that will engage the idea of self- portraiture in relation to the landscape of Lubbock. This exercise is designed to help participants think about belonging to a place through the production of symbols and narrative.

No prior experience is necessary. All printmaking materials will be provided. You are welcome to bring additional materials at your discretion. Work produced is invited to be on display in the Student Gallery, School of Art, Texas Tech University, March 24 – April 24, 2022.

Making Today Series is supported with funding from the Ryla T. & John F. Lott Endowment for

Excellence in the Visual Arts and an Arts in Action Microgrant from the J.T. & Margaret Talkington

College of Visual & Performing Arts.

Questions about the Making Today Series can be sent to program coordinators Dr. Lesley Wolff

(lesley.wolff@ttu.edu) and Dr. Rina Little (rina.little@ttu.edu).



