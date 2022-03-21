Introduction to Government Contracting

Last year the Federal Government of the United States spent over 1/2 of a trillion dollars on goods and services. State and local entities spent an additional 1.5 trillion dollars in the aggregate for similar goods and services. Come learn about the basics of getting started in this 2 trillion dollar public sector market. Learn about registering in the System for Award Management (SAM) and how the government procures goods and services.

When: Monday, March 21, 2022, 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. (CST) Where: Abilene Chamber of Commerce Cost: NO charge Presenter: Rich Lyles, Director of NW TX PTAC Must Register in Advance: https://abilenechambertx.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/4590 Questions: Call (806) 742-7822 or email nwtptac@ttu.edu

Posted:

3/17/2022



Originator:

Sydney Langford



Email:

Sydney.M.Langford@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Date: 3/21/2022



Location:

400 Pine St Ste. 500, Abilene, TX 79601, USA



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Small Business Development Center

