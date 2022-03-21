Introduction to Government Contracting
Last year the Federal Government of the United States spent over 1/2 of a trillion dollars on goods and services. State and local entities spent an additional 1.5 trillion dollars in the aggregate for similar goods and services. Come learn about the basics of getting started in this 2 trillion dollar public sector market. Learn about registering in the System for Award Management (SAM) and how the government procures goods and services.
When: Monday, March 21, 2022, 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. (CST)
Where: Abilene Chamber of Commerce
Cost: NO charge
Presenter: Rich Lyles, Director of NW TX PTAC
Questions: Call (806) 742-7822 or email nwtptac@ttu.edu