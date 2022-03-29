Thursday, March 31 - 7 p.m.

Pattiann Rogers has published 14 books of poetry, most recently Quickening Fields and Holy Heathen Rhapsody. She has published two books of prose The Dream of the Marsh Wren: Writing as Reciprocal Creation, and The Grand Array: Writings on Nature, Science, and Spirit.

Rogers received a Special Burroughs Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Nature Writing, two NEA Grants, a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Fellowship and a Literary Award in Poetry from the Lannan Foundation. Among other awards, her poems have received five Pushcart Prizes, two appearances in Best American Poetry, five appearances in Best Spiritual Writing, the Tietjens Prize and the Hokin Prize from Poetry, the Roethke Prize from Poetry Northwest, and two Strousse Awards from Prairie Schooner. Firekeeper: New and Selected Poems was a finalist for the Lenore Marshall Award from the Academy of American Poets and a Publishers Weekly Best Book of 1994. Song of the World Becoming: New and Collected Poems, 1981-2001 was a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Award.

The Pattiann Rogers literary papers are included in the Sowell Collection.

This session will be moderated by Clara Bush Vadala.



