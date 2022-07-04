TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Learn how to dance with the Latin Dance Club!
Our group focuses on creating a fun social environment for Red Raiders to learn fun Latin Dances such as Salsa, Zouk, Bachata, Merengue, and more! No experience or partner required.

We meet every Thursday @ 7 p.m. in Rec Room 114. Beginners can show up at 6:30 for a intro lesson!

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/latindanceclubttu/ 
TechConnect: https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/latin-dance-club 

Questions? Send us a message on IG or TechConnect. 

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
4/7/2022

Originator:
Ellora Vela Vela

Email:
ellora.vela@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


