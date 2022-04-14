Learn how to dance with the Latin Dance Club!

Our group focuses on creating a fun social environment for Red Raiders to learn fun Latin Dances such as Salsa, Zouk, Bachata, Merengue, and more! No experience or partner required.

We meet every Thursday @ 7 p.m. in Rec Room 114. Beginners can show up at 6:30 for a intro lesson!

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/latindanceclubttu/ TechConnect: https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/latin-dance-club

Questions? Send us a message on IG or TechConnect.

