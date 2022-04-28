Our group focuses on creating a fun social environment for Red Raiders to learn fun Latin Dances such as Salsa, Zouk, Bachata, Merengue, and more! No experience or partner required.
We meet every Thursday @ 7 p.m. in Rec Room 114. Beginners can show up at 6:30 for a intro lesson!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/latindanceclubttu/
TechConnect: https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/latin-dance-club
Questions? Send us a message on IG or TechConnect.
