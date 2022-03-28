The 2022 Engaged Scholarship Symposium brings together Texas Tech faculty, staff, students, and community partners to explore the theory and practice of engaged scholarship. Attendees will hear from faculty, staff, and students who are engaging with K-12 schools, non-profit organizations, city governments, children, parents, health care professionals, and many other communities (locally, nationally, and globally) to help find sustainable solutions to issues ranging from education to physical and mental health, social justice, the environment, cultural heritage, and more.

Presenters will provide an overview of their projects; discuss ways of integrating engaged scholarship into their teaching, research, creative, or service activities; and best practices for working with community partners. They will also highlight the benefits, impacts, and challenges of their engagement work.

The Symposium's keynote luncheon will feature Dr. Nancy Trevino, Director of the Texas Tech Mental Health Initiative, who will discuss the extensive network of community partnerships that have sprung up under the leadership of TTU and TTUHSC to better address the mental health care needs of children and adults in the region. The luncheon will also include recognition of the 2022 Recipients of the President's Engaged Scholarship and the President's Emerging Engaged Scholarship Awards who will also discuss their award-winning projects in event sessions.

The 2022 Engaged Scholarship Symposium is a part of Texas Tech's Discoveries to Impact Week which takes place March 28- April 1. Click HERE to view the detailed agenda for the 2022 Engaged scholarship Symposium. More information about all DTI events as well as registration information can be found HERE. All events are free to attend.