It's Ok to Not be Ok - Mental Health Panel



Hosted by the President's Gender Equity Council



March 21, 2022, from 12pm to 1pm.

SUB - Red Raider Lounge





Representatives from the Student Counseling Center, Psychology Clinic, Staff Senate, Clinical Psychology, RISE and GSA will speak regarding mental health regarding students, staff, faculty and the community. This event is open to the public. Registration is not required.