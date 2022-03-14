Graduates with a Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences (HS), Human Development and Family Studies (HDFS), Restaurant, Hotel, and Institutional Management (RHIM), and Nutritional Sciences (NS):

Teach middle school or high school students what you've learned in your undergrad by adding a teaching credential with the FCSE post-bac or master's degree. FCS teachers are in high demand and there are many employment opportunities. You can help by earning a degree in Family and Consumer Sciences!

The Composite Certification is designed for students who have completed an undergraduate degree in general Family and Consumer Sciences or Human Sciences. It consists of pedagogy for certification, additional content courses if needed, and 45 hours in field experience with certified FCS teachers. The 45 hours of field experience is prior to student teaching. Student teaching is an entire semester, or it can be a fulltime internship if hired by a school district. This teaching certification will allow you to teach 40 possible courses at the grades of 6-12! Some courses include: Interior Design, Exploring Careers, Problems and Solutions, Human Growth and Development, Culinary Arts, Lifetime Nutrition and Wellness, and Entrepreneurship.

The Hospitality, Nutrition and Food Sciences Certification is designed for students who have completed an undergraduate degree in Retail and Hospitality Management and Nutritional Sciences. It consists of pedagogy for certification, additional content courses if needed, 45 hours in field experience with certified FCS teachers. The 45 hours of field experience is prior to student teaching. Student teaching is an entire semester, or it can be a fulltime internship if hired by a school district. This teaching certification will allow you to teach 19 possible courses at the grades of 8-12! Some courses include: Exploring Careers, Hotel Management, Culinary Arts, Lifetime Nutrition, and Entrepreneurship.

The Human Development and Family Studies Certification is designed for students who have completed an undergraduate degree in Human Development and Family Studies. It consists of pedagogy for certification, additional content courses if needed, 45 hours in field experience with certified FCS teachers. The 45 hours of field experience is prior to student teaching. Student teaching is entire semester, or it can be a fulltime internship if hired by a school district. This teaching certification will allow you to teach 21 possible courses at the grades of 8-12! Some courses include: Some course for Human Development and Family Studies include: Exploring Careers, Human Growth and Development, Counseling and Mental Health, and Lifetime Nutrition and Wellness.

***Admission into education preparation program (EPP) requires a minimum 2.75 undergraduate GPA and passing scores on the TSI or Accuplacer.

For more information contact Taylor Silvas at taylor.silvas@ttu.edu.