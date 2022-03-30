This event is free and open to the public.

During this presentation, Robin Lerner will discuss her varied professional experiences in foreign policy, including leading on women’s issues, human rights, and public diplomacy at the U.S. Department of State and on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, her work helping trafficking victims and ethnic minorities in post-conflict Balkan countries, and ultimately what led her to serving as president and CEO of the Texas International Education Consortium (TIEC). Ms. Lerner has spent a lifetime immersing herself in cultures around the world toward bringing greater equality, equity, governance, and broad human rights. To succeed, she has cultivated knowledge and expertise in international relations, global women’s issues, international policy, program development, civic affairs, public service, and interprofessional collaboration.





As President and CEO of TIEC, Robin Lerner oversees a unique state-based consortium of public and private universities who, together, work toward increasing campus internationalization and implementing international education projects. Prior to this position, Ms. Lerner served in senior roles at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, DC, at U.S. embassies in Cairo and Baghdad, on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and in post-conflict zones across the Balkans. Ms. Lerner holds a law degree from the University of Arizona and (inactive) bar certification from the State of California. She serves on the board of directors of Too Young to Wed and Global Ties U.S.



