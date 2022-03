The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend a monthly lecture series on issues related to global health, building healthy communities, and developing sustainable global health initiatives.





This event is free and open to the public.







From Bosnia, to Baghdad, Washington, and Austin: A Look at a Career in Foreign Affairs

Speaker: Robin Lerner, J.D., President & CEO, Texas International Education Consortium (TIEC)

Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: Zoom





During this presentation, Robin Lerner will discuss her varied professional experiences in foreign policy, including leading on women’s issues, human rights, and public diplomacy at the U.S. Department of State and on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, her work helping trafficking victims and ethnic minorities in post-conflict Balkan countries, and ultimately what led her to serving as president and CEO of the Texas International Education Consortium (TIEC). Ms. Lerner has spent a lifetime immersing herself in cultures around the world toward bringing greater equality, equity, governance, and broad human rights. To succeed, she has cultivated knowledge and expertise in international relations, global women’s issues, international policy, program development, civic affairs, public service, and interprofessional collaboration.

As President and CEO of TIEC, Robin Lerner oversees a unique state-based consortium of public and private universities who, together, work toward increasing campus internationalization and implementing international education projects. Prior to this position, Ms. Lerner served in senior roles at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, DC, at U.S. embassies in Cairo and Baghdad, on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and in post-conflict zones across the Balkans. Ms. Lerner holds a law degree from the University of Arizona and (inactive) bar certification from the State of California. She serves on the board of directors of Too Young to Wed and Global Ties U.S.

For more information about TIEC, please visit the following website: https://www.tiec.org/









For more information about the lecture series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health , email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu , or call 806-743-2901.