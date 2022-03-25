TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Conversations w/CLWG & Closing Reception for Feminist Connect Art Exhibit

Join the Chicana/x Latina/x Working Group (CLWG), Friday, March 25th from 3-5pm,  as we collaborate with Dra. Leslie Sotomayor and her curated art exhibit, Feminist Connect, at CASP 5&J, for another Conversations w/CLWG! We will highlight amazing Jefas in our community, and have a closing reception for the exhibit!

 

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAldO6ppjMuE9I8XvivJFak57tjevYNaTIG

Please see attached flyer and schedule for more info. This event is open to the public.
Posted:
3/14/2022

Originator:
Esther Medina De Leon

Email:
esther.de-leon@ttu.edu

Department:
Library

Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 3/25/2022

Location:
5th & J CASP Studios, 1106 5th St, Lubbock, TX 79401

