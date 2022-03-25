Join the Chicana/x Latina/x Working Group (CLWG), Friday, March 25th from 3-5pm, as we collaborate with Dra. Leslie Sotomayor and her curated art exhibit, Feminist Connect, at CASP 5&J, for another Conversations w/CLWG! We will highlight amazing Jefas in our community, and have a closing reception for the exhibit!



Register in advance for this meeting:

https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAldO6ppjMuE9I8XvivJFak57tjevYNaTIG



Please see attached flyer and schedule for more info. This event is open to the public.