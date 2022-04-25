FMI Public Speaker Series Featuring Jason Riley

Why Thomas Sowell Matters: Race, Inequality, and the Role of Public Intellectuals – April 25

The Free Market Institute welcomes Jason Riley, senior fellow for the Manhattan Institute and Editorial Board Member for The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), to present a public lecture on ‘Why Thomas Sowell Matters: Race, Inequality, and the Role of Public Intellectuals.’ The lecture will take place on Monday, April 25, 2022, in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center Ballroom (2524 17th St., Lubbock, TX 79409), from 5:30 – 6:30 PM on the Texas Tech University campus.



The event is free and open to the TTU community and the general public.

About the Program

The Wall Street Journal opinion columnist and author of Maverick: A Biography of Thomas Sowell (2021), Jason Riley, will present a public lecture on how Sowell's scholarship over the decades relates to our ongoing debates about economic inequality, race, policing, education, social justice, the role of public intellectuals and so much more.

About the Speaker

Jason Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and an opinion columnist for The Wall Street Journal, where he has published opinion pieces for more than 20 years. Topics include politics, economics, education, immigration, social inequality, and race. He's also a frequent public speaker and provides commentary for television and radio news outlets.

After joining The Wall Street Journal in 1994, Mr. Riley was named a senior editorial page writer in 2000 and a member of the Editorial Board in 2005. He joined the Manhattan Institute, a public policy think tank focused on urban issues, in 2015. In 2008 he published Let Them In, which argues for a more free-market oriented U.S. immigration system. His second book, Please Stop Helping Us, which is about government efforts to help the black underclass, was published in 2014. In 2017, he published, False Black Power?, an assessment of why black political success has not translated into more economic advancement. His most recent book, Maverick: A Biography of Thomas Sowell, is a biography of the iconic economist and social theorist Thomas Sowell and was published in May 2021. In 2021, Riley narrated the documentary film Thomas Sowell: Common Sense in a Senseless World.

Born in Buffalo, N.Y., Riley earned a bachelor's degree in English from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He has also worked for USA Today and the Buffalo News. He lives in suburban New York City.

For more information about this program and other upcoming events, visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.