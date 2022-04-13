Are you looking for:

Flexible hours around your class schedule?

A fun and fast-paced environment?

Marketable skills that will build your resume?

A great way to make some extra money?

Then we have the perfect job for you! The Department of Transition & Engagement has several openings for student assistants to help in our office by greeting walk-in visitors, answering/making phone calls, and handling programmatic tasks.

We are looking for students to start for the Summer 2022 semester, with the opportunity to continue on to Fall 2022. We will work with your class schedule to be in the office for up to 20 hours per week during regular business hours (8 am – 5 pm, Monday – Friday), as well as the opportunity to work some Sundays during the summer.

The application and position summary can be found here: https://ttuengagement.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9RbmG8y3RKYPoj4

**Please note that this position is designed for undergraduate students.