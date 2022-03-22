The Texas Manufacturing Assistance Center(TMAC) has teamed up with Texas Tech’s Rawls College of Business and Industrial, Manufacturing & Systems Engineering Department to present a series of workshops for manufacturers throughout the West Texas region. The first of these workshops has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 22nd from 10:00am-2:00pm on the Texas Tech Campus. We will be discussing a wide range of topics as well as introducing you to local service providers and resources available in our region in a quick, informative, and interactive format.



Request more information and RSVP by emailing TMAC@ttu.edu.



15-45 minute discussion topics include:

