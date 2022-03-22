TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Manufacturing Workshop Tuesday 3/22

The Texas Manufacturing Assistance Center(TMAC) has teamed up with Texas Tech’s Rawls College of Business and Industrial, Manufacturing & Systems Engineering Department to present a series of workshops for manufacturers throughout the West Texas region.  The first of these workshops has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 22nd from 10:00am-2:00pm on the Texas Tech Campus.   We will be discussing a wide range of topics as well as introducing you to local service providers and resources available in our region in a quick, informative, and interactive format. 

Request more information and RSVP by emailing TMAC@ttu.edu.

15-45 minute discussion topics include:

  • Artificial Intelligence and other technologies in manufacturing
  • Additive Manufacturing
  • Sales, Negotiations, and Marketing in the present day
  • Supply Chain Issues
  • and others
Posted:
3/15/2022

Originator:
Dustin Delano

Email:
dustin.m.delano@ttu.edu

Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 3/22/2022

Location:
Rawls College of Business

