James Wicklund will discuss “Oilfield Capital – Challenges, Issues and Impacts” as the featured speaker for the Terry Lee Grantham Memorial Energy Law Lecture Series.

Wicklund is a senior banker and the managing director in energy investment banking at Stephens Inc., a privately held, independent financial services firm. He spent 15 years in the oil and gas industry before joining the financial services industry as a research analyst covering the oilfield services sector.

Wicklund was the head of the energy research group at Rauscher Pierce (now Royal Bank of Canada) managing director and head of energy research at Banc of America Securities Inc., a portfolio manager at Carlson Capital and the senior oilfield services analyst at Credit Suisse.

He is a member and past symposium chair of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), on the boards of the National Offshore Industry Association (NOIA), the Petroleum Equipment Suppliers Association (PESA) and the Maguire Institute Advisory Board at his alma mater Southern Methodist University (SMU). Wicklund also was a regular contributor to CNN and CNBC and has been recognized as a leader in his field by the Wall Street Journal, Institutional Investor and Greenwich Surveys.

To watch via Zoom, join us here