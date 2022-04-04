TTU HomeTechAnnounce

We’re hiring! Peer Mentors Needed to Guide other First-Gen Students!

First-Generation Peer Mentors provide peer mentorship to first-generation undergraduate students by meeting with mentees, sharing resources, and facilitating community. Peer Mentors help their mentees navigate their TTU experience as a first-generation student by guiding their personal and academic success. Peer Mentors are trained to guide their peers through many of the same experiences that they had as a first-generation student at TTU.? 

For more information about our office, visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/FGTMP/ 

 

 

Available Openings: 10+ 
Job Type: Work Study & Non-Work Study  
Hours: 10-15 hours per week 
Pay Rate: $10/Hour 

 

Deadline to apply: Wednesday, April 8 at 11:59pm 

Interviews: April 7-20 

 

To view detailed job description, click on the links below, apply through Red Raider Student Employment Center. 

Work-Study (Job ID: 5350): https://ttu.studentemployment.ngwebsolutions.com/jobxJobdetailPrint.aspx?JobId=5350&win=True 

 
Non-Work Study (Job ID: 5102):  https://ttu.studentemployment.ngwebsolutions.com/jobxJobdetailPrint.aspx?JobId=5102&win=True 

 

 

For questions, contact Laura Flores at laura.flores@ttu.edu 

 
