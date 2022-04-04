First-Generation Peer Mentors provide peer mentorship to first-generation undergraduate students by meeting with mentees, sharing resources, and facilitating community. Peer Mentors help their mentees navigate their TTU experience as a first-generation student by guiding their personal and academic success. Peer Mentors are trained to guide their peers through many of the same experiences that they had as a first-generation student at TTU.?
Available Openings: 10+
Job Type: Work Study & Non-Work Study
Hours: 10-15 hours per week
Pay Rate: $10/Hour
Deadline to apply: Wednesday, April 8 at 11:59pm
To view detailed job description, click on the links below, apply through Red Raider Student Employment Center.