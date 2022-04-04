First-Generation Peer Mentors provide peer mentorship to first-generation undergraduate students by meeting with mentees, sharing resources, and facilitating community. Peer Mentors help their mentees navigate their TTU experience as a first-generation student by guiding their personal and academic success. Peer Mentors are trained to guide their peers through many of the same experiences that they had as a first-generation student at TTU.? For more information about our office, visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/FGTMP/ Available Openings: 10+

Job Type: Work Study & Non-Work Study

Hours: 10-15 hours per week

Pay Rate: $10/Hour Deadline to apply: Wednesday, April 8 at 11:59pm Interviews: April 7-20 To view detailed job description, click on the links below, apply through Red Raider Student Employment Center. Work-Study (Job ID: 5350): https://ttu.studentemployment.ngwebsolutions.com/jobxJobdetailPrint.aspx?JobId=5350&win=True

Non-Work Study (Job ID: 5102): https://ttu.studentemployment.ngwebsolutions.com/jobxJobdetailPrint.aspx?JobId=5102&win=True For questions, contact Laura Flores at laura.flores@ttu.edu.

4/4/2022



Originator:

Prathmesh Bhalerao



Email:

Prathmesh-Abhijeet.Bhalerao@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





