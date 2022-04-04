Calling First-Gen Red Raiders! You are invited to register and join us for the First-Gen Student Summit on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The First-Gen Student Summit brings high school, undergraduate and graduate students together for a full-day, in person experience to: celebrate the first-generation identity empower participants through shared learning community building and networking. In addition, First-Gen Champions are also invited to partake in this experience and learn more about ways in which they can support the First-Gen Community. For more information and to register visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/FGTMP/StudentSummit/index.php

For questions, contact the FGTMP office at fgtmp@ttu.edu. Posted:

4/4/2022



