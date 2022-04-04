Calling First-Gen Red Raiders!
You are invited to register and join us for the First-Gen Student Summit on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
The First-Gen Student Summit brings high school, undergraduate and graduate students together for a full-day, in person experience to:
- celebrate the first-generation identity
- empower participants through shared learning
- community building and networking.
In addition, First-Gen Champions are also invited to partake in this experience and learn more about ways in which they can support the First-Gen Community.