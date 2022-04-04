TTU HomeTechAnnounce

First-Gen Student Summit

Calling First-Gen Red Raiders!  

You are invited to register and join us for the First-Gen Student Summit on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.  

The First-Gen Student Summit brings high school, undergraduate and graduate students together for a full-day, in person experience to:  

  1. celebrate the first-generation identity 
  2.  empower participants through shared learning 
  3. community building and networking.  

In addition, First-Gen Champions are also invited to partake in this experience and learn more about ways in which they can support the First-Gen Community.  

 

For more information and to register visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/FGTMP/StudentSummit/index.php 


For questions, contact the FGTMP office at fgtmp@ttu.edu.  

 
4/4/2022

Prathmesh Bhalerao

Prathmesh-Abhijeet.Bhalerao@ttu.edu

N/A


