To apply click here or use the link listed below and search for this job number 27769BR.
https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/Home/Home?partnerid=25898&siteid=5635#home
Have questions? Feel free to email kylee.syra@ttu.edu
Texas Tech University, 2500 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79409
806.742.HELP (4357)
Email Us
Texas Homeland Security
|
Texas Public Information Act
|
Texas Energy Conservation Report
|
General Policy Information
TTU Home
|
TTU System
|
TTU Health Sciences Center
|
Angelo State University
|
Contact Us
|
Recommended Web Site Viewing Requirements
©2008 Texas Tech University | All Rights Reserved | Last modified: November 13, 2008. 11:41am