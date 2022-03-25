Raider Welcome events are set to help students experience what services and programs we have for them! This is a great way to connect students to campus, and we advertise these events across campus. Join in on the fun by planning an event and help welcome students to Texas Tech.

To submit an event, or to learn more about hosting an event, visit our "Host an Event" page at www.raiderwelcome.ttu.edu.

In order to be included on the priority Raider Welcome calendar, submissions are due by May 2, 2022.