Researchers in the Department of Kinesiology & Sport Management are conducting a research study to determine the metabolic effects of a novel ready-to-drink thermogenic beverage. If you are healthy, between the ages of 18 and 40, regularly perform resistance training or have never performed resistance training, and regularly consume caffeine, you may be eligible to participate (the two groups for both males and females are below this paragraph). Everyone who participates will complete two laboratory visits consisting of metabolism, heart rate, and blood pressure assessments, as well as completing questionnaires. If you complete the study, you will be eligible to receive $150. If you would like more information or think you may be interested in participating, please let me know or email us at tinsleylabttu@gmail.com.





A) You have been regularly resistance training at least 3 times per week for the last 2 years and you regularly drink caffeine. In addition, you do not currently perform more than 60 minutes of low intensity endurance exercise (like going out for a jog) or more than 30 minutes of high-intensity interval training per week.





B) You have never followed a structured resistance training program or it has been several years since you last engaged in structured resistance training and you regularly drink caffeine. In addition, you do not currently perform more than 60 minutes of low intensity endurance exercise (like going out for a jog) or more than 30 minutes of high-intensity interval training per week.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.