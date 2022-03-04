Join us and bring colors to the lives of underprivileged children. Proceeds from the ticket sales are going towards Child Rights and You Charity.You don't want to miss the fun!!





Ticket sales are on Instagram and SUB free speech. Collect your tickets from the SUB free speech starting March 22nd to March 31st between 12 pm to 2 pm.

For more updates and information visit our Instagram @oneworld_ttu // @isa_ttu.





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.