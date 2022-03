Test your knowledge with actual LSAT questions! This event is open to beginners, intermediate, and pro LSAT test takers. Snacks and drinks provided!

***Ambassador applications are now open! Ambassadors plan and lead events, participate in community service, and are the representatives of Pre-Law at TTU! Please visit our page to apply! Posted:

3/24/2022



Originator:

Kristi Bloomquist



Email:

Kristi.Fierro@ttu.edu



Department:

Tech Transfer Acceleration Program



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 3/31/2022



Location:

EDUC 001



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Lectures & Seminars