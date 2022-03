Join RISE and other campus partners on Friday, March 25th from 11:00am-1:00pm to tie die a shirt on behalf of Diversity Week!

3/21/2022



Aubrey Brozo



aubrey.brozo@ttu.edu



N/A



11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

3/25/2022



SUB North Plaza



