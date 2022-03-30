TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechCFR Child Life Specialist
Join TechCFR as we host a Child Life Specialist Zoom Panel!

March 30th, 2022 at 6:00PM 

Join TechCFR as we connect with three certified Child Life Specialist over zoom. Ask questions and hear their stories about their journey in becoming a child life specialist and find out how you can become one as well!

If you have any questions about the panel please reach out to Leigh.A.Fischer@ttu.edu or connect with TechCFR on instagram for updates. @TexasTech_CFR

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
3/24/2022

Originator:
Leigh Fischer

Email:
Leigh.A.Fischer@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 3/30/2022

Location:
Zoom

