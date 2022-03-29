Please come and join us for a conversation with local leaders in public service. We will hear about their personal and professional journeys in public service, and there will be opportunity for questions from the audience. Food and drink will be provided.



Panel Discussion: 5:30-6:30p, March 29th, Holden Hall 005

Panel speakers include: Taylin Antonick, Internal Vice President, TTU Student Government Association Becky Garza, City Secretary, Lubbock Ebere Nwachukwu, External Vice President, TTU Student Government Association Elena Quintanilla, City Administrator, Ransom Canyon

3/23/2022



Amelia Littlefield



amelia.talley@ttu.edu



Arts and Sciences



Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Date: 3/29/2022



Holden Hall 005



