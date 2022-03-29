Please come and join us for a conversation with local leaders in public service. We will hear about their personal and professional journeys in public service, and there will be opportunity for questions from the audience. Food and drink will be provided.
Meet-and-Greet: 5:00-5:30p, March 29th, Holden Hall 005
Panel Discussion: 5:30-6:30p, March 29th, Holden Hall 005
Panel speakers include:
Taylin Antonick, Internal Vice President, TTU Student Government Association
Becky Garza, City Secretary, Lubbock
Ebere Nwachukwu, External Vice President, TTU Student Government Association
Elena Quintanilla, City Administrator, Ransom Canyon
This event is hosted by the College of Arts & Sciences and the Department of Political Science and Public Administration.