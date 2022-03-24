TTU HomeTechAnnounce

War or Peace in the Taiwan Strait? 

 

Dr. Wang is an associate research fellow at the Institute of European and American Studies, Academia Sinica, Taiwan, and a visiting scholar at the Harvard Yenching Institute (2021-22). He is the editor-in-chief of Router: A Journal of Cultural Studies and the author of Transpacific Articulations: Student Migration and the Remaking of Asian America (2013) and Re-Articulation: Trajectories of Foreign Literature Studies in Taiwan (2021). 


The talk is co-organized by the Asian Studies Program, the English and History Departments, and the Chinese Faculty and Staff Association. The speaker series on “Chinese/Chinese American History and Culture” is funded by the TTU Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. 
3/21/2022

Yuan Shu

yuan.shu@ttu.edu

English

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 3/24/2022

https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUtf-2sqjgjH9QjvuyrBnRD2mOT4k44ucsj

