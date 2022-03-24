Dr. Wang is an associate research fellow at the Institute of European and American Studies, Academia Sinica, Taiwan, and a visiting scholar at the Harvard Yenching Institute (2021-22). He is the editor-in-chief of Router: A Journal of Cultural Studies and the author of Transpacific Articulations: Student Migration and the Remaking of Asian America (2013) and Re-Articulation: Trajectories of Foreign Literature Studies in Taiwan (2021).





The talk is co-organized by the Asian Studies Program, the English and History Departments, and the Chinese Faculty and Staff Association. The speaker series on “Chinese/Chinese American History and Culture” is funded by the TTU Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.