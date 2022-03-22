Students, Interested in taking dance technique courses next fall? Sign up for technique placement juries on April 1st now! Jury Guidelines:

If you want to enroll in a ballet, contemporary, or jazz class in the Fall 2022 term, you must attend the jury for the genre in which you want to enroll.? To participate in a jury,?you must preregister by this Wednesday, March 23 rd using this link: https://forms.office.com/r/8bTfSZBw8e

The jury will consist of demonstrations of skills; students must demonstrate competency in these skills to advance to the next level of technique. These skills are listed in your syllabus. All jury phrasework will be taught on the day of the jury - Friday, April 1st .

If you are unable to attend your scheduled jury time because of a?conflict with another class, an excuse letter from class can be provided for you to by contacting the Dance Administrative Assistant prior to Friday, March 25th ( dance.info@ttu.edu ).

If you are unable to attend your scheduled jury time because of a?non-academic?conflict, you must submit jury video(s) for the specific technique to the Dance Administrative Assistant by Monday, March 28th dance.info@ttu.edu ). Video links will be sent to the students as needed.





Fall 2022 Dance Technique Offerings : Ballet II (T/TH 12:30-1:50pm), Ballet III (M/W 9:30-10:50am), Ballet IV (M/W 12:30-1:50pm)

Jazz I (M/W 9:30-10:50am), Jazz II (M/W 11am-12:20pm), Jazz III (M/W 11am-12:20pm)



Contemporary II (T/TH 11am-12:20pm), Contemporary III (T/TH 9:30-10:50am), Contemporary IV (T/TH 9:30-10:50am)



If enrolled in Jazz III now and want to take jazz next semester, please register for juries but know that you do not need to attend jazz juries since Jazz III will be offered next semester. Your instructor will provide a recommended level.



If enrolled in Ballet III or Contemporary III and want to take ballet or contemporary class next semester, please register for juries and plan to attend since Ballet IV and Contemporary IV will be offered next semester. Posted:

