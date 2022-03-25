Order your favorite Sam’s Place at Murray food choices through the Transact Mobile Ordering App! Red Raiders can order their favorite food choices from Sam’s Place at Murray on Fridays using the Transact Mobile Ordering App for pickup. Get $3 off your next order of $7 or more by using code WRECKEM at checkout. Valid thru May 3rd, 2022.

Check out the video on how to download Transact Mobile Ordering App! When placing your first order, be sure to select your correct on-campus Dining Plan at checkout!

Sam’s Place at Murray

Mon - Thu | 7:30 am to 10 pm

Fri | 6 pm to 10 pm (TRANSACT mobile ordering only)

Sat | **CLOSED**

Sun | 10 am to 10 pm

* cashless location

Sam's Place @ Murray has a large variety of selections, including Raider Cantina Mexican Cuisine, Guns Up Grill & Burgers, and Double T Diner Home Style options. We also offer Asian and Italian options, Sushi with Gusto®, a salad bar, a sub sandwich line, and fresh-baked cookies.

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu.



Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu



Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn @EatAtTexasTech



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu