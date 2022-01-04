Sam’s Place at Murray is now open on Fridays for mobile ordering!

Get $3 off your next order of $7 or more by using code WRECKEM at checkout. Valid thru May 3rd, 2022. Check out the video on how to download Transact Mobile Ordering App! When placing your first order, be sure to select your correct on-campus Dining Plan at checkout!

Sam’s Place at Murray

Mon - Thu | 7:30 am to 10 pm (Walk-in & Transact Mobile Ordering available)

Fri | 6 pm to 10 pm ( Transact mobile ordering only )

Sat | **CLOSED**

Sun | 10 am to 10 pm (Walk-in & Transact Mobile Ordering available)

* cashless location

Sam's Place @ Murray has a large variety of selections, including Raider Cantina Mexican Cuisine, Guns Up Grill & Burgers, stir-fry entrées, Bell Tower Pizza, Sushi with Gusto®, build your own salads, and pre-packaged retail items. Food choices in Sam's Place at Murray are available for dine-in, take-out, and mobile ordering depending on the day. Sam's Place at Murray is a cashless location.



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu.



Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu



Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn @EatAtTexasTech