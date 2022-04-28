“Structures of the World: Works on Paper” Exhibit

Call for Entries

A structure is defined as putting something together from many parts. It can be man-made such as a building or a bridge. It can also have a broader definition to include objects from nature such as a beehive, beaver dam, or coral reef.

Artists of all levels are invited to submit works on paper reflecting the international structures theme of this exhibit. Eligible mediums include drawing, painting, printmaking, collage, and photography.

Eligibility: Open to all artists, both amateur and professional

Submission Deadline: May 6, 2022

On Display: Opening in June in the galleries of the TTU International Cultural Center.

For more information:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2022/Structures_of_the_World/index.php

Questions: Jan Stogner, Assistant Director of International Art and Culture - jan.stogner@ttu.edu / (806) 742-3667