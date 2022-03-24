The Undergraduate and Graduate Writing Centers are both hiring writing consultants and student assistants for the fall semester. The Writing Centers of Texas Tech University are committed to inclusivity and welcome applicants from all disciplines, genders, sexual orientations, and cultural and language backgrounds. If you are interested in learning more, please sign up for our virtual open house.

If you have additional questions, please contact Sava Kolev at sava.kolev@ttu.edu.

We hope to see you there!