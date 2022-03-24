BAMFAM Foundation and Military and Veterans Programs Department Presents Military Appreciation Event Featuring Wide Receiver - TJ Vasher. Located in the Stars and Stripes Lounge in the SUB, Thursday, March 24th from 10am - 2pm. Free lunch from 1130am - 1pm for the first 200.

3/24/2022



Sierra Mello Miles



Sierra.Mello@ttu.edu



Military and Veteran Programs



10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

3/24/2022



Stars and Stripes Lounge in the SUB



