BAMFAM Foundation and Military and Veterans Programs Department Presents Military Appreciation Event Featuring Wide Receiver - TJ Vasher. Located in the Stars and Stripes Lounge in the SUB, Thursday, March 24th from 10am - 2pm. Free lunch from 1130am - 1pm for the first 200.
3/24/2022
Sierra Mello Miles
Sierra.Mello@ttu.edu
Military and Veteran Programs
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 3/24/2022
Stars and Stripes Lounge in the SUB
