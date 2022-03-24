TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Military Appreciation Event
BAMFAM Foundation and Military and Veterans Programs Department Presents Military Appreciation Event Featuring Wide Receiver  - TJ Vasher.  Located in the Stars and Stripes Lounge in the SUB, Thursday, March 24th from 10am - 2pm.  Free lunch from 1130am - 1pm for the first 200.  
Posted:
3/24/2022

Originator:
Sierra Mello Miles

Email:
Sierra.Mello@ttu.edu

Department:
Military and Veteran Programs

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 3/24/2022

Location:
Stars and Stripes Lounge in the SUB

Categories