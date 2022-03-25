As part of Diversity Week, a panel staff and faculty, including SDS IT technician, Luis Anaya, will share their experiences being visually impaired at TTU and highlight a blind person's role in adding diversity and strength to Texas Tech. Join us for this question-and-answer style presentation, by coming to the Caprock room in the SUB or joining online via Zoom (link on Diversity Week website).
Please contact Teesha Low with questions (teesha.low@ttu.edu). For full details of Diversity Week, please see the Diversity Week website here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/outreach/diversity.php