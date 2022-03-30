TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Zoom Educational Event on March 30, 3:30pm-5pm (CT)

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Educational Event from our strategic partner, Zoom. Our strategic vendor partners continue to be critical to our success, and Zoom has been widely used by faculty, staff, and students for instructional and research activities. 

Zoom colleagues will provide a product briefing that will include the following topics: 

  • Education Trends
  • A Year in Review
  • Continuous Learning
  • Accessibility
  • Roadmap + Blackboard Integration updates
  • Engage with Zoom: Questions & Answers

 

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, March 30

Time: 3:30pm-5pm (CT)

Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu), and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.

 
Posted:
3/23/2022

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support

Event Information
Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 3/30/2022

Location:
Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu), and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.

Categories