The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Educational Event from our strategic partner, Zoom. Our strategic vendor partners continue to be critical to our success, and Zoom has been widely used by faculty, staff, and students for instructional and research activities.

Zoom colleagues will provide a product briefing that will include the following topics:

Education Trends

A Year in Review

Continuous Learning

Accessibility

Roadmap + Blackboard Integration updates

Engage with Zoom: Questions & Answers

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, March 30

Time: 3:30pm-5pm (CT)

Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu), and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.