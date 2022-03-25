Two information sessions will be held during the month of April to learn about becoming an SI Leader for the Summer 2022 and/or Fall 2022 semesters. The times and dates of the information sessions are included below:
Wednesday, April 6 from 3 to 4PM in CHEM 101
Tuesday, April 12 from 2 to 3PM in MCOM 053
Additional information regarding the SI Leader role can be found by clicking here
. No reservations are needed to attend these information sessions. Please contact Will Lopez at william.s.lopez@ttu.edu
for questions about the SI Leader application process.