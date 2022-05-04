TTU HomeTechAnnounce

On-Campus Job: SI Leader Information Session
Two information sessions will be held during the month of April to learn about becoming an SI Leader for the Summer 2022 and/or Fall 2022 semesters. The times and dates of the information sessions are included below:

Wednesday, April 6 from 3 to 4PM in CHEM 101

Tuesday, April 12 from 2 to 3PM in MCOM 053

Additional information regarding the SI Leader role can be found by clicking here. No reservations are needed to attend these information sessions. Please contact Will Lopez at william.s.lopez@ttu.edu for questions about the SI Leader application process.
4/5/2022

William Lopez

william.s.lopez@ttu.edu

Support Ops for Academic Retention


