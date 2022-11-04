Two information sessions will be held during the month of April to learn about becoming an SI Leader for the Summer 2022 and/or Fall 2022 semesters. The times and dates of the information sessions are included below:

Wednesday, April 6 from 3 to 4PM in CHEM 101

Tuesday, April 12 from 2 to 3PM in MCOM 053







Additional information regarding the SI Leader role can be found by clicking here . No reservations are needed to attend these information sessions. Please contact Will Lopez at william.s.lopez@ttu.edu for questions about the SI Leader application process. Posted:

4/11/2022



William Lopez



william.s.lopez@ttu.edu



Support Ops for Academic Retention





